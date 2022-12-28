Notes/observations

- EU indices lower in muted risk aversion move as USD presents slight strength. FTSE100 the exception with outperformance after returning from extended UK holiday.

- Underlying concern over China's reopening and subsequent rapid COVID surge and the impact on domestic/global inflation. Recession fears also as outcome almost certain but severity and depth of recession remains unknown.

- Hong Kong aligns COVID strategy with China after announcement of scrapping quarantine for COVID positive patients and close contacts. Multitude of rules lifted, effective Dec 29th. Aims to reopen border in line with China by Jan 15th.

- Low liquidity during wedge between Christmas and New Year's holidays as end of year approaches.

- Asia closed mixed with KOSPI underperforming at -2.2%. EU indices are mixed with FTSE100 outperforming at +0.8%. US futures are -0.1% to +0.1%. Gold -0.8%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.4%, WTI -0.6%, UK Nat Gas -6.7%; Crypto: BTC -1.2%, ETH -2.1%.

Asia

- Japan Nov Preliminary Industrial Production M/M: -0.1% v -3.2% prior; Y/Y: -1.3% v +3.0% prior.

- BOJ Summary of Opinions noted that it should continue with monetary easing with YCC; Saw signs that virtuous cycle had started to be seen. Widening of yield tolerance band was not shift from loose monetary policy and aimed at making current stimulus more sustainable.

- China Economic Daily [affiliated with the State Council] noted that the govt had room for more economic supportive policies; China needed to take more powerful measures to support the property industry.

Europe

- UK banks said to consider easing pressures on mortgage payers as late payments are expected to increase.

Energy

- Russia President Putin signed decree on Russia's response to Western Oil price cap, to come into force on Feb 1st and remain in place until July 1st 2023 (imposed a five-month ban on crude oil, products on countries that impose price caps).

Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.04% at 428.18, FTSE +0.76% at 7,529.79, DAX -0.24% at 13,961.05, CAC-40 -0.13% at 6,542.19, IBEX-35 +0.23% at 8,288.97, FTSE MIB -0.17% at 23,815.00, SMI -0.09% at 10,829.50, S&P 500 Futures +0.03%].

Market focal points/key themes

European indices trade slightly lower following US tech indices losses in yesterday’s session with Tesla shares leading declines. FTSE outperforming as UK markets were closed during last couple of days.

On relatively quiet corporate front, Argo Blockchain in London trades higher over 100% following divestment of its bitcoin mining facility. while RM plc also trades sharply higher after selling IP addresses.

On M&A front, Infineon in Frankfurt slightly up following CEO interview that company may consider acquisitions valued at few billion dollars.

Corporate events in the upcoming US session include Cal-Maine Foods results after markets’ closure.

Equities

- Consumer staples: CHR Hansen [CHR.DK] +1% (analyst action - raised to buy at DNB Markets).

- Financials: Argo Blockchain [ARB.UK] +107% (sells Helios bitcoin mining facility to Galaxy Digital Holdings).

- Healthcare: Pixium Vision [ALPIX.FR] +8% (judgment), AstraZeneca [AZN.UK] -1% (Imfinzi plus Imjudo, Imfinzi, Calquence approved).

- Technology: RM plc [RM.UK] +13% (divestment), Infineon [IFX.DE] -1% (CEO interview).

- Materials: Rheinmetall [RHM.DE] +1% (order).

Speakers

- ECB's Simkus (Lithuania) noted that the inflation peak to come soon.

- Russia said to potentially delay decision on Sakhalin-2 shareholding.

- Japan PM Kishida stated that he had no plans to dissolve Lower House in 2023.

- South Korea President Yoon stressed that North Korea provocations must be met with retaliation.

- Philippines Fin Min Diokno stated that CPI to ease in 2023 and be within the 2% to 4% target band in 2024. Saw 2022 GDP growth above the 6.5-7.5% target range and believed 2023 GDP growth of 6.5% was possible.

Currencies/fixed income

- Quiet year-end markets had dealers debate the future outlook on the US as recent Fed speak highlighted that policy tightening would be prolonged, with a higher terminal rate. However a growing concern that higher rate would fuel a US economic slowdown and possible a recession. Bets remain that perhaps the Fed would have to cut rates at some point next year.

- USD/JPY hit a 1-week high above the 134 level after BOJ Dec Minutes stressed that the widening of yield tolerance band was not a shift from loose monetary policy but aimed at making current stimulus more sustainable. The BOJ piece confirmed that the central bank surprise from last week was a one-off. Dealers noted that upside potential in the pair could be limited as nobody doubts surfaced that BOJ could avoid policy normalization.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Nov Trade Balance (SEK): -5.4B v -10.1B prior.

- (SE) Sweden Nov Household Lending Y/Y: 4.1% v 4.5% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Dec Expectations Survey: -42.8 v -57.5 prior.

- (AT) Austria Dec Manufacturing PMI: 47.3 v 46.6 prior (5th straight contraction).

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR220B vs. INR220B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 3-month LTRO tender.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) No weekly MBA Mortgage Applications.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Nov National Unemployment Rate: 8.1%e v 8.3% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Unemployment Rate NSA (unadj): 3.2%e v 3.3% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Nov Total Formal Job Creation: +147.8Ke v +159.5K prior.

- 08:00 (UK) No Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 10:00 (US) Dec Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: -10e v -9 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Nov Pending Home Sales M/M: -1.0%e v -4.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v -36.7% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Nov Unemployment Rate: No est v 3.9% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Oct Real Wages Y/Y: No est v -1.4% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Nov Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v -2.6% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Nov Real Retail Sales Y/Y: No est v -9.7% prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year FRN Reopening.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:30 (BR) Brazil Nov Central Govt Budget Balance (BRL): -13.3Be v +30.8B prior.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 5-Year Notes.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 18:00 (KR) South Korea Nov Industrial Production M/M: -0.8%e v -3.5% prior; Y/Y: -4.9%e v -1.1% prior.

- 21:00 (KR) South Korea Nov Retail Sales Y/Y: No est v 7.30% prior.

- 21:00 (KR) South Korea Nov Department Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 8.0% prior; Discount Store Sales Y/Y: No est v -0.5% prior.