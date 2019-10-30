Today at 2:00pm EST, we will be the FOMC interest rate decision. As discussed in our FOMC Preview, the market is almost fully pricing in a 25bps cut today. Powell’s press conference will be the main act today. However, ahead of the FOMC, this morning we had the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change for October, Preliminary GDP data for Q3, and Inflation data.
The headline number for ADP was slightly better than expected at 125K vs 120K expected. However, with the revision lower in September’s data, from 135K to 93K, this was a worse number. The Preliminary GDP headline number was stronger than expected at 1.9% vs 1.6% expected and 2.0% last. However, the GDP Price Index (also known as the GDP Deflator), which is a measure of inflation, was 1.6% vs 1.9% expected and 2.6% last. This number shows that inflation is slowing in the US compared to Q2. In addition, PCE Prices (QoQ) were released. This is one of the Fed’s favorite measures of inflation. The Advanced Q3 number was 1.5% vs 2% expected and 2.4% last. However, the Core PCE Prices number (ex- food and energy) was 2.2% vs 1.9% expected and 2.1% last. In theory, these numbers show that inflation is meeting Fed expectations, not including the more volatile food and energy prices.
USD/JPY tends to be highly sensitive to economic data releases. Upon release of the data, the pair bounced a mere 15 pips and formed a shooting star candlestick on the 15-minute chart. Short-term resistance at yesterday’s highs of 109.06. Short term support at yesterday’s lows near 108.75.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
With the exception of the Canadian Dollar (as the BOC was more dovish than expected), barring any headlines from the usual suspects, the currency markets could remain muted until the FOMC meeting later this afternoon. Keep an eye on the press conference at 2:30pm!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reacts negatively to Fed decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, ticking up after dropping in reaction to US GDP beat with 1.9%, but with worrying investment figures. The Federal Reserve is set to cut rates later on.
GBP/USD falls after in response to the Fed's move
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29 as markets are digesting parliament's decision to hold elections on December 12. US GDP beats expectations ahead of the Fed decision is eyed.
USD/JPY: US GDP and Fed to set the direction
Japanese Retail Sales surprised to the upside in September, market mute. Waiting for the US Q3 GDP and the Federal Reserve´s decision on monetary policy. USD/JPY offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in the short-term.
Federal Reserve October 29-30 FOMC Preview: Three and done
The US economy has changed little since the September 18th FOMC voted to cut the fed funds rate a second time. Third quarter growth estimates from the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow were running at 1.9% the week of the September meeting.
Gold erases Tuesday's losses, trades above $1,490 ahead of key US data
The XAU/USD pair closed the day below $1,490 on Tuesday but staged a technical rebound while investors are getting ready for the key macroeconomic events in the United States.