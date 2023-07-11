Markets
Stocks in Asia were mixed Monday to kick start the week with relatively modest moves across ASEAN markets. China's CSI 300 rose 0.5% as the focus remains on the potential for stimulus.
The latest consumer price data is consistent with China's consumers spending on services rather than goods, limiting China's global growth impact. China's deflation impulse is working in the Fed's favour as investors have their fingers crossed that the end is near for the Fed's aggressive rate hike cycle. And positively, the US dollar continues to lose power after the miss on last week's NFP.
Although rising slightly, US equities had a relatively muted Monday as markets continue to debate the important US inflation picture ahead of key releases this week. Investors also remain P/E curious ahead of Thursday and Friday's official start of the 2Q23 earnings season.
The lack of convincing evidence that core inflation is on a clear downtrend is why most Fed officials see the need to raise rates at least twice this year despite keeping rates steady at the June FOMC. Hence this week's inflation data, particularly the core readings, are paramount for risk assets as we head deeper into the summer lull. Although from a markets perspective, School is not out yet this summer
As we leg away from last week's data-filled start of the month, markets appear to be adopting a bit of a 'wait-and-see' approach, with equities largely treading water.
At the same time, and perhaps more interestingly, longer-duration stocks in Tech and Communication Services are trading lower, with mega-caps META, NVDA, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT, and TSLA all underperforming the S&P 500 today (-2.4% vs. flat). And this underperformance is happening even as 10-year US Treasury yields are also declining today, suggesting lower rate expectations, which should, in theory, benefit these longer-duration assets.
With AI's key enablers under the microscope this earnings season after Mega Tech contributed to the lion's share of the index gains this year, it could simply be tactical (profit-taking) after a holiday week and ahead of earnings. But it could also reflect the ongoing dance between rates and growth that has been so prevalent in the post-pandemic era.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
