Share:

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, USDJPY is above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates that an upward trend is prevailing. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the pair is expected to test the 7/8 (135.93) and its further breakdown to the resistance level of 8/8 (137.50). The likely scenario can be negated if the price breaks through the support at 5/8 (132.81), which will lead to the change of the tendency and downfall to the 4/8 (131.25).

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator has been broken. This event increases the probability of further price growth.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, USDCAD is at the overbought area. The RSI has broken the support line. The price is likely to break through the 8/8 (1.3671) and continue falling down of the support at 7/8 (1.3549). A break-upto the resistance level of +1/8 (1.3793) would be a reversal of this scenario. In this case the price can go up to the +2/8 (1.3916).

On M15, the bottom line of the VoltyChannel indicator has been broken, which increases the probability of further price decline.