On H4, USDJPY is above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates that an upward trend is prevailing. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the pair is expected to test the 7/8 (135.93) and its further breakdown to the resistance level of 8/8 (137.50). The likely scenario can be negated if the price breaks through the support at 5/8 (132.81), which will lead to the change of the tendency and downfall to the 4/8 (131.25).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator has been broken. This event increases the probability of further price growth.
On H4, USDCAD is at the overbought area. The RSI has broken the support line. The price is likely to break through the 8/8 (1.3671) and continue falling down of the support at 7/8 (1.3549). A break-upto the resistance level of +1/8 (1.3793) would be a reversal of this scenario. In this case the price can go up to the +2/8 (1.3916).
On M15, the bottom line of the VoltyChannel indicator has been broken, which increases the probability of further price decline.
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0600 as flight to safety intensifies
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0600 in the European session on Wednesday. The sharp decline witnessed in European banking stocks led by Credit Suisse seems to have triggered a flight to safety, allowing the US Dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge
Following a consolidation phase below 1.2200 in the Asian session, GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2100. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment amid Europe bank stock rout helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure.
Gold rebounds to $1,910 as US yields turn south
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed back above $1,900 in the European session on Wednesday. The sharp decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield provides a boost to XAU/USD as markets react to selloff in European bank shares.
Whales pull $4 billion stablecoins out of exchanges, is this a sell signal hinting at a catastrophic crash?
Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment identified four Tether (USDT) transfers valued at $1 billion or more within the past 10 days. In response to the tumultuous events of the past week.
Yields rise on easing demand for safety, revised Fed bets
After seemingly staring into the abyss at the start of the week markets everywhere appeared to be reassured that US banking liquidity issues were relatively isolated cases.