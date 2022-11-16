USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the descending trendline. As a result, we should expect a test of 1/8 (139.06), a breakaway of it, and falling to the support level of 0/8 (137.50). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 2/8 (140.62). In this case, the pair will continue correcting and might reach 3/8 (142.18).

On M15, a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price decline.

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The situation on the USDCAD chart is similar. On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, and the RSI is testing the descending trendline. In this circumstances, we should expect a bounce off 1/8 (1.3305) and falling to the support level of -1/8 (1.3061). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 1/8 (1.3305). In this case, the pair may rise to 2/8 (1.3427).

On M15, a breakaway of the VoltyChannel lower line will be another signal for the decline.