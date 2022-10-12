USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible ascending tendency. However, after breaking 70, the Relative Strength Index is moving above it, signaling that the asset is “overbought” and may start a descending correction soon. In this case, the pair is expected to test 5/8 (145.51), break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 4/8 (143.75). However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the resistance at 6/8 (146.87) to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards 7/8 (148.43).
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is moving within the “overbought area”. The Relative Strength Index has rebounded from the descending trendline. In this case, the price is expected to break +1/8 (1.3793) and continue moving downwards to reach the support at 7/8 (1.3549). However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at +2/8 (1.3916) to the upside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new upside targets.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downward.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1000 amid UK policy uncertainty, subdued USD
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.1000 during the European trading on Wednesday. Investors assess reports floating around the BOE and UK PM Truss' policies. The US dollar eases amid a mixed sentiment, ahead of US data and Fed minutes.
EUR/USD eases to 0.9700 ahead of US data, Lagarde
EUR/USD is battling 0.9700, erasing gains amid a broadly subdued US dollar, Treasury yields and a cautious market mood. EUR bulls ignore upbeat Eurozone Industrial Production data. The focus shifts to Lagarde's speech, US inflation data and Fed minutes.
USD/JPY: Upside regains traction above 146.00, at highest since 1998
USD/JPY is seeing fresh demand and refreshes 24-year highs above 146.40. Investors trade with caution, as the pair has surpassed the key 145.90 level, which was previously a trigger point for the Japanese intervention. The US dollar holds steady ahead of Fed minutes.
Gold fades recovery below $1,700 as hawkish Fed bets precede FOMC Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the first daily gains in six around $1,670 heading into Wednesday’s European session, as sluggish markets keep the metal bears hopeful ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
Bitcoin: How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.