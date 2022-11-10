USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes of the pair and the RSI are nearing the oversold area. Currently, we should expect a test of 0/8 (0.9765), a bounce off it, and growth to the resistance level of 2/8 (1.0009). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 0/8 (1.0009). In this case, the pair will continue falling, and the quotes may drop to -1/8 (0.9643).
On M15, growth can be additionally confirmed by a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. However, the RSI has already reached the overbought area, signaling a possible correction. As a result, we should expect a breakaway of the support level of 5/8 (1703.12) downwards and subsequent falling to 3/8 (1671.88). The scenario can be cancelled by an upwards breakaway of the resistance level of 6/8 (1718.75). This might lead to further growth of the quotes to 7/8 (1734.38).
On M15, a breakaway of the lower lone of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price falling to 3/8 (1671.88) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
AUDUSD seesaws around seven-week high above 0.6600 after US inflation-led rally
AUDUSD stays defensive around 0.6620, following the heaviest daily run-up since October 2011, as bulls seek more clues to extend the previous day’s rally during early Friday. The Aussie pair jumped the most in 11 years on Thursday after the US CPI pushed back hawkish expectations from the US Fed.
EURUSD retreats from three-month high but stays beyond 1.0070 support confluence
EURUSD bulls take a breather around the highest levels since early August, retreating to 1.0188 during Friday’s Asian session, as it pares the biggest daily jump in a week. Daily closing beyond September’s peak becomes necessary for further upside.
Gold steadies around multi-day top near $1,750 on Fed concerns, US data eyed
Gold price seesaws around the highest levels in 11 weeks as bulls seek more clues to extend the US inflation-led rally during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed the multi-day peak around $1,757 after the downbeat US CPI data for October.
Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors
The crypto market is showing applaudable retaliation signals after the mudslide decline witnessed earlier in the week. As many in the space attribute, the liquidation to FTX's questionable risk-on policies, CEO of FTX Sam Bankmanfreid has vowed to restore investors' confidence.
US inflation slows and financial markets respond, DOW and AUDUSD Eyed
It was quite a day across the financial markets on Thursday as the eagerly awaited US inflation data hit the wires at 1:30 pm GMT. Consumer prices, measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), increased less than anticipated.