USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI are nearing the resistance line. Currently, we should expect a test of 1/8 (0.9399), a breakaway of it, and falling to the support level of 0/8 (0.9277). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 2/8 (0.9521). In this case, the pair may rise to 3/8 (0.9643).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI has broken through the support line. Currently, we expect a test of 0/8 (1750.00), a breakaway of it, and falling to the support level of 7/8 (1718.75). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance of +1/8 (1781.25). This event might lead to further growth of the quotes to +2/8 (1812.50).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the chances for further falling of the price.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
