USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI are nearing the resistance line. Currently, we should expect a test of 1/8 (0.9399), a breakaway of it, and falling to the support level of 0/8 (0.9277). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 2/8 (0.9521). In this case, the pair may rise to 3/8 (0.9643).

On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI has broken through the support line. Currently, we expect a test of 0/8 (1750.00), a breakaway of it, and falling to the support level of 7/8 (1718.75). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance of +1/8 (1781.25). This event might lead to further growth of the quotes to +2/8 (1812.50).

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the chances for further falling of the price.

AUDUSD depressed below 0.6700 as concerns weigh

AUDUSD depressed below 0.6700 as concerns weigh

AUD/USD lost ground on Thursday and trades at around 0.6680, as the greenback benefited from a persistent risk-averse environment. Wall Street edged lower, but once again, losses were limited.

EURUSD comfortable around 1.0360

EURUSD comfortable around 1.0360

The EURUSD pair is little changed for a fourth consecutive day, although holding on to modest weekly gains. US Dollar found support on strengthening yields but remained on the back foot despite a dismal market mood.

Gold’s corrective decline underway, support at around $1,750

Gold’s corrective decline underway, support at around $1,750

Gold is down for a second consecutive day, nearing the weekly low posted. The American Dollar has been rising since the day started, gathering additional momentum early in the US session as Treasury bond yields ticked north. 

Shiba Inu might be setting up for a 40% decline

Shiba Inu might be setting up for a 40% decline

Shiba Inu price shows reasons to be concerned during the third trading week of November. SHIB breaching new yearly lows could result from the current bearish technicals. Key levels have been defined to gauge SHIB's next potential move.

Sunak seeks to minimise recession, although outlook remains bleak

Sunak seeks to minimise recession, although outlook remains bleak

A mixed Autumn statement brought spending alongside tax hikes, with a squeeze on real incomes bringing concern ahead of a difficult 2023. Chancellor provides a bleak outlook as real income looks set to suffer. Sterling suffers as economic reality hits home.

