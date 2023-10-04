USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (149.21), subsequently reaching the resistance line at +1/8 (150.78). The scenario can be cancelled by a rebound from the 7/8 (149.21) mark. In this case, the quotes could drop to the support at 5/8 (147.65).
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, hence, the growth of quotes could be supported by a breakout of 7/8 (149.21) on H4.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD quotes and the RSI are in their respective overbought areas on H4. In these circumstances, a test of 8/8 (1.3671) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a decline to 7/8 (1.3610). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the +1/8 (1.3732) level. In this case, the pair could reach +2/8 (1.3793).
On M15, price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
