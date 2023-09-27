USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is approaching the overbought area. In these circumstances, the quotes are expected to test the 8/8 (150.00) level, rebound from it, and drop to the support at 7/8 (148.43). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 7/8 (148.43) level. In this case, the quotes could drop to the support level at 6/8 (146.87).
On M15, following a test of the 8/8 (150.00) level, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now above it, which indicates a potential uptrend. The RSI has surpassed the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 6/8 (1.3549) level, break it, and rise to the resistance at 7/8 (1.3610). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the support at 5/8 (1.3488). In this case, the pair could decline to 4/8 (1.3427).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
