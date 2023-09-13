USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJ/PY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (148.43) and then reach the resistance level at 8/8 (150.00). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support level at 6/8 (146.87). In this case, the quotes might drop to 5/8 (145.31).
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price rise.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
On the USD/CAD chart, the situation is similar. The quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend, while the RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rebound from the 6/8 (1.3549) level and rise to the resistance at 8/8 (1.3671). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 6/8 (1.3549). In this case, the pair could correct to the support at 5/8 (1.3488).
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, and the increase could be supported by a rebound from 6/8 (1.3549) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
