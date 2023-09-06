Share:

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI, however, has reached the overbought area, indicating a possible correction. As a result, in this situation, a downward breakout of 6/8 (146.87) is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 5/8 (145.31). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 7/8 (148.43). In this case, the pair could continue rising, and the quotes might reach 8/8 (150.00).

On M15, the decline might be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD quotes have reached the overbought area on H4. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the 7/8 (1.3610) level is expected to break, after which the price coup fall to the support level of 6/8 (1.3549). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 8/8 (1.3671). In this case, the pair might reach +1/8 (1.3732).

On M15, a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel might increase the probability of a further price decline.