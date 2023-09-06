USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI, however, has reached the overbought area, indicating a possible correction. As a result, in this situation, a downward breakout of 6/8 (146.87) is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 5/8 (145.31). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 7/8 (148.43). In this case, the pair could continue rising, and the quotes might reach 8/8 (150.00).
On M15, the decline might be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD quotes have reached the overbought area on H4. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the 7/8 (1.3610) level is expected to break, after which the price coup fall to the support level of 6/8 (1.3549). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 8/8 (1.3671). In this case, the pair might reach +1/8 (1.3732).
On M15, a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel might increase the probability of a further price decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0750 ahead of EU Retail Sales, US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce toward 1.0750, shrugging off the downbeat German factory data in the European morning on Wednesday. The US Dollar is retreating alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a risk-off market mood. EU Retail Sales, US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2600 amid US Dollar pullback
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2600, rebounding from its lowest level since June 13 in early Europe on Wednesday. The pair is underpinned by a broad pullback in the US Dollar from six-month highs, as the focus shifts to the US ISM Services PMI for fresh cues.
Gold oscillates between $1,935 and $1,915, US PMIs eyed
Gold Price seesaws within a key trading range despite the previous day’s heavy loss. Fears of economic slowdown in Beijing contradict US soft landing chatters and weigh on the Gold Price. US ISM Services PMI, Fed talks eyed for fresh impulse.
Optimism whales add 40 million OP tokens to their holdings
Optimism whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar Premium
Shop until you drop – the restless US consumer should never be underestimated, and fresh strength from services activity, America's largest sector, also warrants caution.