USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise above 6/8 (146.87) and continue growing to the resistance at 7/8 (148.43). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 5/8 (145.31). In this case, the pair could correct to 4/8 (143.75).
On M15, the price rise could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, a test of 7/8 (1.3610) is expected, followed by a breakout and a rise to the resistance at 8/8 (1.3671). The scenario can be cancelled by a downwards breakout of the support at 6/8 (1.3549). In this case, the pair could return to 5/8 (1.3488).
On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a further price rise.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
