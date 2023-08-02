USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY quotes are hovering above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is nearing the support line. In these circumstances, the quotes are expected to test the 6/8 (142.18) level, then rebound from it and reach the resistance at 8/8 (143.75). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 6/8 (142.18). In this case, the pair might drop to 5/8 (141.40).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so further growth of the quotes can be supported by a rebound from the 6/8 (142.18) level on H4.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now hovering above it, which indicates a potential uptrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break the resistance at the 2/8 (1.3305) level and continue to grow to 3/8 (1.3367). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 1/8 (1.3244), which could lead to a decline to 0/8 (1.3183).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel has been broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
