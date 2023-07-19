USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In these circumstances, a test of 3/8 (139.84) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a decline to the support level of 1/8 (138.28). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (139.84). In this case, the pair will go on growing and the quotes could reach 4/8 (140.62).
On M15, after the price tests 3/8 (139.84), an additional signal confirming the decline might be a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
On H4, USD/CAD quotes are in the oversold area. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above the resistance at 0/8 (1.3183) and continue growing to 1/8 (1.3244). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at -1/8 (1.3122), which could lead to a further drop to -2/8 (1.3061).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, which means the growth of the quotes could be additionally supported by an upward breakout of 0/8 (1.3183) on H4.
