USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to break the level of 5/8 (145.31) and rise to the resistance at 6/8 (146.87). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 4/8 (143.75). In this case, the pair could correct to the 3/8 (142.18) level.
On M15, the price rise could be supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In these circumstances, a rebound from the level of 1/8 (1.3244) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at -1/8 (1.3122). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 2/8 (1.3305), which could lead to a trend reversal and a rise to 4/8 (1.3427).
On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a further price decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
