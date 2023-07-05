Share:

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to break the level of 5/8 (145.31) and rise to the resistance at 6/8 (146.87). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 4/8 (143.75). In this case, the pair could correct to the 3/8 (142.18) level.

On M15, the price rise could be supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In these circumstances, a rebound from the level of 1/8 (1.3244) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at -1/8 (1.3122). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 2/8 (1.3305), which could lead to a trend reversal and a rise to 4/8 (1.3427).

On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a further price decline.