USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY quotes are in the overbought area on H4. The RSI has formed a divergence. As a result, a downward breakout of 8/8 (143.75) is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 7/8 (142.18). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of +1/8 (145.31). In this case, the pair might go on growing and reach +2/8 (146.87).
On M15, a further decline in the pair could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD quotes have broken the 0/8 (1.3183) level on H4, escaping the oversold area. The RSI has broken the resistance line. As a result, a test of 1/8 (1.3244) is expected, followed by a breakout and a rise to the resistance at 2/8 (1.3305). This move is interpreted as a correction of a downtrend. The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 0/8 (1.3183). In this case, the pair could return to -1/8 (1.3122).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of further price growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0950 ahead of Powell, Lagarde
EUR/USD is moving back and forth around 1.0950 in the early European morning. The pair is struggling to find direction as investors are awaiting speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde for fresh guidance on interest rates.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2700, eyes on Bailey, Powell
GBP/USD is trading under pressure, heading toward 1.2700 in early Europe. The pair is undermined by an extended US Dollar rebound and a cautious risk tone, as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of key speeches from Fed Chair Powell and BoE Governor Bailey.
Gold bulls seek acceptance from $1,935 and Fed Chair Powell
Gold price stays defensive as traders struggle within jungle to technical levels ahead of key ECB Forum speeches. Upbeat US data, fears of Sino-American tussle prod XAU/USD bulls. Receding fears of recession in US, China allow Gold buyers to remain hopeful.
BTC keeps altcoin bears in check
Bitcoin price shows quite a few interesting developments on the long-term chart. But BTC is also struggling to move higher due to a critical resistance level, which has kept Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins moving sideways.
Yen hopes for FX intervention
The Yen has been under pressure, losing 3.5% against the Dollar and over 5.6% against the Euro since the beginning of the month. The EURJPY has risen to its highest level since September 2008. The USDJPY is trading above 143.50.