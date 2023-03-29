USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
On H4, USDJPY quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which means the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the level 4/8 (131.25) could break downwards, and the price could fall to the support level 2/8 (128.12). The scenario can be canceled if the price rises above the resistance at 5/8 (132.81). In this case, the pair could rise to 6/8 (134.37).
On M15, breaking the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator can increase the chances for price falling.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
On H4, USDCAD quotes broke the level 8/8 (1.3671) downwards and escape the overbought area. The RSI broke the support line. In such circumstances, we should expect the price to keep falling to the support level 6/8 (1.3427). The scenario can be canceled if the price rises above the resistance at 8/8 (1.3671). In this case, the pair will be growing again, and the quotes could return to +1/8 (1.3793).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel has broken. This increases the probability of further price falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
