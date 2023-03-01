USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
On H4, the quotes are nearing the overbought area. The RSI is returning to the resistance line. As a result, a test of 8/8 (137.50) should be expected, followed by a bounce off it and falling to the support level of 6/8 (134.37). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 8/8 (137.50), in which case the pair might grow to +1/8 (139.06).
On M15, after the price tests 8/8 (137.50) on H4, further falling should be indicated by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
On H4, the quotes have bounced off the resistance level of 8/8 (1.3671), which possibly means a correction. The RSI has also bounced off 70, which is the lower border of the overbought area. As a result, a downward breakaway of 7/8 (1.3610) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 5/8 (1.3488). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of the resistance level of 8/8 (1.3671). This might provoke growth to +1/8 (1.3732).
On M15, the decline can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
