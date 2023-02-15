Share:

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounce off the support level, As a result, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (133.59) and grow to the resistance level of 8/8 (134.37). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 5/8 (132.03). In this case, the pair may drop to 3/8 (130.46).

On m15, the upper line of VoltyChannel has been broken away. This indicates prevalence of an uptrend and a high probability of further growth.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. As a result, a bounce off 3/8 (1.3366) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 1/8 (1.3244). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 4/8 (1.3427). This might make the trend reverse and make the pair grow to 5/8 (1.3488).

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, hence falling of the quotes will be indicated by a bounce off 3/8 (1.3366) on H4.