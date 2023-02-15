USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounce off the support level, As a result, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (133.59) and grow to the resistance level of 8/8 (134.37). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 5/8 (132.03). In this case, the pair may drop to 3/8 (130.46).
On m15, the upper line of VoltyChannel has been broken away. This indicates prevalence of an uptrend and a high probability of further growth.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. As a result, a bounce off 3/8 (1.3366) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 1/8 (1.3244). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 4/8 (1.3427). This might make the trend reverse and make the pair grow to 5/8 (1.3488).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, hence falling of the quotes will be indicated by a bounce off 3/8 (1.3366) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700, focus on ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, closing in on 1.0700 in Wednesday's early European hours. The pair's weakness could be linked to the US Dollar’s broad gains, backed by the risk-off mood despite the sluggish Treasury yields. Eyes on US Retail Sales and Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2100 on soft UK CPI, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2100 in the European session on Wednesday. The UK's ONS reported that the annual CPI declined to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December and caused Pound Sterling to lose its footing. US Retail Sales coming up next.
Gold touches its lowest level since January, remains vulnerable
Gold price languishes near its lowest level since January amid sustained US Dollar buying. Tuesday’s US CPI reaffirms Fed’s hawkish outlook and underpins the greenback. Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiments and could lend some support to Gold price.
Elon Musk’s tweet triggers rally in Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin and Floki
Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his dog Floki, posing as the CEO of social media giant Twitter. The tweet fueled a bullish sentiment among Shiba-Inu-themed crypto holders, triggering a rally in these tokens.
FX and yields at the wake of the US CPI
Looking at the market pricing, you could’ve hardly guessed, but yesterday’s US inflation report was not brilliant. On a monthly basis, the headline inflation ticked higher from 0.1% to 0.5% as expected.