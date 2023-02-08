USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the support line. As a result, a bounce off 4/8 (131.25) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 2/8 (128.12). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 5/8 (132.81), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 6/8 (134.37).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This indicates prevalence of a downtrend and a high probability of further price falling.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
On H4, USDCAD quotes are also under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the support level. A downward breakaway of 3/8 (1.3366) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 2/8 (1.3305). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 4/8 (1.3427). This might lead to a trend reversal and make the pair grow to 6/8 (1.3549).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probability of further price falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises further to near 1.0750 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is advancing to near 1.0750 in the European morning this Wednesday. Investors digest the latest comments from US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Powell. The US Dollar remains on the back foot with yields ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD advances to test 1.2100 on US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD is extending the renewed uptick to test 1.2100 in early Europe. The Cable justifies broad-based US Dollar softness amid a mixed market mood and weaker US Treasury bond yields. A quiet calendar ahead.
Gold prints three-day uptrend beyond $1,870 support
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains firmer for the third consecutive day as buyers cheer a sustained rebound from the short-term key support surrounding $1,870 amid sluggish markets.
Can Algorand’s Clinton partnership end ALGO’s 80% price rally?
Algorand price saw a minor uptick on February 7 as the announcement of a partnership was put out. The Algorand Foundation revealed its broad-reaching partnership with the Clinton Foundation in India.
More Fed speakers on the wires
Three voting FOMC members are scheduled to speak today starting with John Williams at 15:15 CET at a Wall Street Journal event, followed by Kashkari and Waller in the evening.