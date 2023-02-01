USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the resistance line. As a result, 3/8 (129.68) is expected to be broken away, after which the quotes should fall to the support level of 2/8 (128.12). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 4/8 (131.25), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 5/8 (132.81).

On M15, a new breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further decline of the price.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the support line. As a result, we should expect a downward breakaway of 2/8 (1.3305) and further falling to the support level of 0/8 (1.3183). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above 3/8 (1.3366), after which the pair may rise to 4/8 (1.3427).

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This indicates presence of a downtrend and a high probability of further falling of the price.