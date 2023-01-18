USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average which indicates a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the overbought area. As a result, a bounce off 4/8 (131.25) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 2/8 (128.12). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 4/8 (131.25). In this case, the pair will continue correcting and might reach 5/8 (132.81).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so falling can only be initiated by a bounce off 4/8 (131.25) on H4.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are also under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the support level. As a result, we expect a downward breakaway of 3/8 (1.3366) and falling to the support level of 2/8 (1.3305). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 5/8 (1.3488), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 6/8 (1.3549).
On M15, a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
