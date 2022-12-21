USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. A downward breakaway of 2/8 (131.25) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 1/8 (128.12). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 3/8 (134.37). In this case, the pair may rise to 4/8 (137.50).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This indicates prevalence of a downtrend and a high probability of further price falling.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. The quotes are expected to rise over 8/8 (1.3671) and reach the resistance level of +1/8 (1.3793). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of 7/8 (1.3549), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to 6/8 (1.3427).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the growth will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
