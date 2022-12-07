USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. A bounce off 4/8 (137.50) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 3/8 (134.37). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance of 4/8 (137.50), in which case the pair may rise to 5/8 (140.62).

On M15, a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price falling.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes have reached the overbought area, and the RSI is above 70, which means it is also overbought. In the end, a bounce off 8/8 (1.3671) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 7/8 (1.3549). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 8/8 (1.3671). In this case, the pair may continue going upwards and reach +1/8 (1.3793).

On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.