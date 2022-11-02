USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support level. A movement towards 7/8 (148.43) should be expected, followed by a breakaway and growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (150.00). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (146.87) downwards. In this case, the quotes may correct to 5/8 (145.31).

On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes have bounced off 8/8 (1.3671). This suggests possible falling to the nearest support level of 7/8 (1.3427). The scenario can be cancelled by a second test of 8/8 (1.3671) and a breakaway of this level. In this case, the pair will start growing again and might reach +1/8 (1.3916).

On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.