USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support level. Currently, the pair is expected to rise over 7/8 (148.43) and to reach the resistance level of 8/8 (150.00). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level at 6/8 (146.87), in which case the correction might continue to 5/8 (145.31).
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, demonstrating thus an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. A test of 8/8 (1.3671) should be expected, followed by a breakaway and growth to the resistance level of +1/8 (1.3916). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level at 7/8 (1.3427), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to 6/8 (1.3183).
On M15, growth will be additionally supporter by a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
