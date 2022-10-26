USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support level. Currently, the pair is expected to rise over 7/8 (148.43) and to reach the resistance level of 8/8 (150.00). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level at 6/8 (146.87), in which case the correction might continue to 5/8 (145.31).

On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, demonstrating thus an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. A test of 8/8 (1.3671) should be expected, followed by a breakaway and growth to the resistance level of +1/8 (1.3916). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level at 7/8 (1.3427), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to 6/8 (1.3183).

On M15, growth will be additionally supporter by a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.