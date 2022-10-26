USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support level. Currently, the pair is expected to rise over 7/8 (148.43) and to reach the resistance level of 8/8 (150.00). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level at 6/8 (146.87), in which case the correction might continue to 5/8 (145.31).

On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, demonstrating thus an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. A test of 8/8 (1.3671) should be expected, followed by a breakaway and growth to the resistance level of +1/8 (1.3916). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level at 7/8 (1.3427), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to 6/8 (1.3183).

On M15, growth will be additionally supporter by a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

Recommended Content

EUR/USD recovers towards 1.0000 amid renewed USD weakness

EUR/USD is marching towards parity as the odds of a bigger rate hike by the ECB have strengthened. The risk-on profile has triggered a fresh sell-off in the US dollar across the board. All eyes remain on market sentiment amid a quiet data docket. 

GBP/USD advances towards 1.1500 as US dollar resumes downside

GBP/USD is resuming its upbeat momentum towards 1.1500, as the US dollar struggles to find demand amid an improved market mood. Investors shrug off discouraging US tech giants’ earnings, as they remain expectant of UK political stability and new fiscal plan. 

Will gold regain hold above 21DMA?

Gold price extends rebound towards 21DMA as US dollar sees fresh selling. Markets remain upbeat despite dismal US earnings, Treasury yields suffer. XAU/USD needs acceptance above 21DMA, with daily RSI still below 50.00.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Non-FOMO levels to accumulate BTC before $22,000

Bitcoin price has shown considerable bullish momentum over the past 24 to 30 hours, which has resulted in a massive rally for many altcoins. This development is likely to continue after a minor pullback. 

BOC, BOJ rate decisions this week

The consensus among analysts is that the BoC will raise rates another 75bps, leaving the target rate at 4.0%. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged when it meets later in the week. 

