USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
On H4, the quotes have reached the overbought area. We should expect a bounce off 8/8 and subsequent falling to the nearest support level of 7/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8, in which case growth will continue so that the quotes might reach +2/8.
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so falling can be signaled by just a bounce off 8/8 on H4.
USD/CAD
The situation on the USDCAD chart is similar to that on the previous chart. On H4, the quotes have reached the overbought area. We expect a bounce off 8/8 and subsequent falling to the support level of 6/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8. This will push the price further upwards to +2/8.
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so falling can be signaled by just a bounce off 8/8 on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
