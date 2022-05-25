USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDJPY is trading below it to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and move towards 4/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price may break 5/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 6/8. On the other hand, this scenario may no longer be valid if the pair breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and move downwards to reach the support at 3/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.