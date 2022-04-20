USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to break +1/8 and continue falling to reach the support at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at +2/8 to the upside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new upside targets.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is moving at the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a sideways tendency. However, the asset is trading not far from the “overbought area”, that’s why it is highly likely to resume falling. To confirm this idea, the pair must break 7/8. In this case, the next downside target will be the support at 6/8. On the other hand, this scenario may no longer be valid if the pair breaks the resistance at 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and move upwards to reach +1/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline towards 6/8 in the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0800 amid USD pullback
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0800, finding demand from a broad-based US dollar retreat. The greenback tracks the pullback in the USD/JPY pair and the Treasury yields despite a cautious mood. Focus shifts to the Fed's Beige Book.
USD/JPY attempts a bounce towards 129.00 after the steep correction
USD/JPY is bouncing back towards 129.00, as the Fed-BOJ policy divergence offers support. Earlier on, the pair corrected to test 128.00 on heavy Japanese exporters' sales, profit-taking and BOJ’s JGBs operation. Fed’s Beige Book eyed.
Gold finds a dead cat bounce at $1,940.70 as DXY drops, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold Price remains vulnerable at the critical daily support amid mixed mood. Surging Treasury yields offset a broad USD retreat, keeping XAUUSD undermined. Focus on Wednesday’s close, with eyes on the Fed’s Beige Book.
This bullish retracement could trigger a rally to $1.70 for MATIC price
MATIC price shows an interesting setup in formation. A build-up of buying pressure could be the key to triggering a massive upswing for Polygon.
What is a poison pill for TWTR stock?
Twitter stock rose over 7% on Monday to $48.45. Elon Musk previously tabled a $54.20 bid for TWTR. Twitter rejected Musk's offer and adopted a poison pill defense.