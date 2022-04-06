USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
In the H4 chart, USDJPY is heading towards the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards +1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume trading downwards only after rebounding from 8/8 in the H4 chart.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break the support at 6/8 and continue falling towards 5/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and move upwards to reach 8/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.0850 on dismal German data, Fed minutes eyed
EUR/USD is extending its drop towards 1.0850, as Germany's Factory Orders disappointed in February. Markets are trading risk-off and the US dollar continues higher, extending the overnight gains on the hawkish Fed outlook and the Ukraine crisis. Fed minutes awaited.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3100 amid damp mood, ahead of Fed minutes
GBP/USD remains vulnerable amid BOE/Fed policy divergence. Risk-aversion adds to the pain in the GBP/USD pair amid the protracted Ukraine crisis. All eyes remain on the Fed minutes for fresh near-term direction.
Gold continues a subdued performance around $1,920, FOMC minutes eyed
XAU/USD is auctioning in a narrow range of $1,916.00-1,925.28 amid uncertainty over the FOMC minutes release. Gold prices are forming a diamond pattern that signals a bullish reversal after a prolonged consolidation.
How MATIC price can reach a new all-time high at $3
MATIC price shows signs of exhaustion but is fast approaching a stable support area that could be the key to triggering a run-up to new highs.
Russian sanctions in the face of protracted war
The United States and the European Union are proposing further sanctions against the Kremlin after allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.