USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
In the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing and reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct down to 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and then continue falling towards the support at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and move upwards to reach 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
