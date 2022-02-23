USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDJPY is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then grow to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 5/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue growing.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, rebound from it, and resume falling towards the support at 7/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue moving upwards to reach +2/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.