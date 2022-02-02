USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 6/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue growing.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after rebounding from the 200-day Moving Average, USDCAD is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 5/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and move downwards to reach 2/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards to reach 5/8 in the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
