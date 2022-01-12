USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY has rebounded from the resistance at 8/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and correct downwards to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at +2/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue falling.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
In the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8, break it, and continue falling towards the support at 0/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct upwards to reach 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.
EUR/USD is dribbling close to weekly top below 1.1400, as the US dollar remains on the defensive alongside the yields, in the aftermath of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. Coronavirus woes, World Bank forecasts test immediate upside ahead of Eurozone industrial figures and the critical US inflation.
GBP/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.3650, helped by the recent pullback in the US dollar and yields. The risk sentiment remains lifted ahead of US inflation data. Brexit risks continue to loom, as UK's Truss threatens to trigger Article 16.
The yellow metal price outperformed on Tuesday and rose to its highest levels in four days at $1,823, in an extension of the recovery from three-week lows of $1,783. The main catalyst behind gold’s upsurge, undoubtedly remained the US dollar’s weakness.
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
Accelerating inflation continues to plague the US economy. December CPI expected at 7%, a fresh 40-year high. Federal Reserve policy for 2022 has been set by 2021 inflation.