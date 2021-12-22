USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
In the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue growing.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
In the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and continue growing towards the resistance at 7/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable below 1.1300 on USD rebound, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is retreating from 1.1300, snapping a two-day uptrend. Cautious mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand, despite weaker yields. US inflation expectations recover ahead of GDP and Consumer Confidence data. Omicron news and Biden's speech eyed as well.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3250 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is trading in a narrow range on Wednesday around mid-1.3200s as the greenback holds its ground following a two-day slide. The data from the UK revealed that the GDP expanded by 6.8% on a yearly basis in the third quarter, surpassing the market expectation of 6.6%, but failed to trigger a market reaction.
Gold eyes $1,776 support amid subdued markets
Gold price remains depressed below $1,800 amid a lack of fresh catalysts. Focus shifts to the US top-tier economic data for fresh trading impetus.
Decentraland price likely to rally 23% if MANA can flip this hurdle
Decentraland price has been consolidating in an increasingly tight range for more than two weeks. Buyers are seemingly crawling out of the woodwork, suggesting an increase in the market value of MANA.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Where do Americans turn for optimism? Premium
December confidence expected to rise to 110.8 from 109.5. Michigan Consumer Sentiment in December was 70.4, little change since August. Inflation at 6.8% in November, Omicron continues to depress sentiment.