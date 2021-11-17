USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

In the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 5/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

In the H4 chart, USDCAD is also trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 6/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall to reach the support at 3/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.