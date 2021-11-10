USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
On H4, the quotations are trading in a consolidation range between 3/8 and 5/8. In this case, we expect a test of 4/8, a bounce off it, and growth to the resistance level of 5/8. This scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 4/8 downwards. In this situation, the quotations will continue the decline to the support level of 3/8.
On M15, the growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
On H4, the quotations are trading under the 200-days Moving Average, which hints on a prevailing downtrend. In this case, we expect a bounce off 6/8 and a subsequent decline to the support level of 5/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 6/8 upwards. This can reverse the trend and make the pair grow to the resistance level of 7/8.
On M15, the decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 on firmer US dollar, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, snapping a three-day uptrend amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The risk sentiment remains sour amid growing worries over inflation and the Chinese indebted property sector. All eyes on US inflation.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3550 amid USD rebound, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD is holding steady at around 1.3550 amid a broad US dollar rebound and looming Brexit risks. The greenback benefits from the risk-off mood while Ireland readies contingency plans for the UK trade war with the EU. US inflation data, Brexit updates in focus.
Gold drops towards $1,810 as yields rebound ahead of US inflation
Gold (XAU/USD) takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,825, flashing the first daily loss in a week heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal steps back from a two-month high.
Shiba Inu will post 200% gains once SHIB overcomes $0.00006
Shiba Inu price has entered a consolidation phase shortly after reaching a new all-time high in late October. A series of technical patterns and indicators suggest that SHIB will not remain stagnant for long as prices prepare for a 200% breakout.
US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%.