USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotations are trading in a consolidation range between 3/8 and 5/8. In this case, we expect a test of 4/8, a bounce off it, and growth to the resistance level of 5/8. This scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 4/8 downwards. In this situation, the quotations will continue the decline to the support level of 3/8.

USDJPY

On M15, the growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel.

USDJPY

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotations are trading under the 200-days Moving Average, which hints on a prevailing downtrend. In this case, we expect a bounce off 6/8 and a subsequent decline to the support level of 5/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 6/8 upwards. This can reverse the trend and make the pair grow to the resistance level of 7/8.

USDCAD

On M15, the decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel.

USDCAD

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 on firmer US dollar, US inflation eyed

EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 on firmer US dollar, US inflation eyed

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, snapping a three-day uptrend amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The risk sentiment remains sour amid growing worries over inflation and the Chinese indebted property sector. All eyes on US inflation.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3550 amid USD rebound, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3550 amid USD rebound, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD is holding steady at around 1.3550 amid a broad US dollar rebound and looming Brexit risks. The greenback benefits from the risk-off mood while Ireland readies contingency plans for the UK trade war with the EU. US inflation data, Brexit updates in focus. 

GBP/USD News

Gold drops towards $1,810 as yields rebound ahead of US inflation

Gold drops towards $1,810 as yields rebound ahead of US inflation

Gold (XAU/USD) takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,825, flashing the first daily loss in a week heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal steps back from a two-month high.

Gold News

Shiba Inu will post 200% gains once SHIB overcomes $0.00006

Shiba Inu will post 200% gains once SHIB overcomes $0.00006

Shiba Inu price has entered a consolidation phase shortly after reaching a new all-time high in late October. A series of technical patterns and indicators suggest that SHIB will not remain stagnant for long as prices prepare for a 200% breakout.

Read more

US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls Premium

US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures