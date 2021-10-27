USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after failing to fix above 6/8, USDJPY is trading below it. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the closest support at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 7/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 4/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct to reach the resistance at 7/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards to reach 4/8 from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid worsening mood
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat around 1.1600 amid worsening market mood, as China Evergrande fears and US-Sino woes re-emerge. The US dollar despite rising inflation fears. All eyes on US Durable Goods data, corporate earnings and ECB decision.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3750, Brexit news, UK budget eyed
GBP/USD is retreating towards 1.3750 amid the US dollar pullback and risk-off mood. France braces for a Brexit fight over fishing issues while UK’s Frost hints at easy checks on EU imports. The UK Budget, US Durable Goods Orders in focus.
XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, below $1,800 mark
Gold remains on the back foot around intraday low, down for the second consecutive day. Firmer US Treasury yields, inflation expectations underpin Fed tapering concerns, favoring bears. US dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders.
Dogecoin price to explode 50% as Shiba Inu profits head to DOGE
Dogecoin price has been on an uptrend for roughly a month, but the ascent seems to have evolved to a pattern that hints at a correction. Investors need to be aware of a short-term pullback for DOGE, which eventually results in a 50% climb.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision: Inflation prospects headline policy review Premium
The Bank of Canada is expected to continue tapering its asset purchases and maintain its current rate posture when it concludes it meeting on Wednesday at 10:00 am EDT. Overnight rate projected to be unchanged at 0.25%.