USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average again, USDJPY is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCAD is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing towards the resistance at 4/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and trade downwards to reach the support at 2/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards to reach 4/8 from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1850 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, fading the corrective bounce, as the US dollar regains poise amid a cautious mood. Pre-ECB trading and Delta covid woes keep investors on the edge amid upbeat Eurozone GDP and weaker US Treasury yields.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid USD strength
GBP/USD records third straight day fall on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.50 despite a downtick in the Treasury yields. Tax hike and Brexit concerns weighed on the prospects of the sterling.
XAU/USD rebound stalls near $1,800 amid US dollar pick-up
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to consolidate the heaviest daily losses in a month below $1,800, up 0.15% intraday near $1,797 ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
El Salvador bought the dip amid Bitcoin price crash to under $43,000
El Salvador has taken the opportunity given by the Bitcoin price crash to stock up on more coins. The country has witnessed the leading cryptocurrency becoming legal tender on September 7.
Will the ECB out-hawk the Federal Reserve?
This is the big question as we all get back to work after the US Labour Day holiday. With summer officially over, although it may not feel like that in London after July weather turned up two months’ late, the focus is back on what ...