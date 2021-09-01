USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDJPY is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing to reach the closest resistance at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 1/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. Earlier, the asset rebounded from the support at 3/8. In this case, the price is expected to resume growing towards the resistance at 4/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards to reach the support at 2/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.