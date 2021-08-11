USD/JPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"
On H4, the quotations have broken through the 200-days Moving Average and are trading above it, hinting on a possible development of an uptrend. We expect the level of 4/8 to be tested, then broken away, and further growth of the price to 5/8. The scenario might be canceled by a breakaway of 3/8 downwards. In this case, the quotations might fall to the support level of 2/8.
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator is broken, which increases the probability of further price growth.
USD/CAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"
The quotations are trading above the 200-days MA, indicating the dominance of an uptrend. We expect the level of 6/8 to be tested and broken away. Then the price should grow to the resistance level of 7/8. The scenario might be canceled by a breakaway of 5/8 downwards. This might provoke further falling to the support level of 4/8.
On M15, further growth of the price will be supported by a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1700 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD remains sidelined around five-month lows above 1.1700 ahead of the US inflation. The pair defends 1.1700, as bears take a breather amid a steady US dollar and the cautious market mood. Firmer Treasury yields could cap the upside attempts.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is extending its bearish momentum towards 1.3800 this Wednesday. The pair eyes deeper losses amid renewed Brexit concerns, a broadly firmer US dollar and mixed senitment. US CPI awaited.
Gold trims intraday gains below $1,750 amid subdued session, US CPI eyed
Gold price is attempting a bounce towards 21-SMA on 4H. After a tumultuous start to a relatively light week on Monday, gold price licked it wounds and tried to stabilize around $1720-$1730 levels. US stimulus optimism and Delta covid woes lend support to gold price.
Dogecoin bulls try to replicate another explosive 25% upswing
Dogecoin price is currently hovering below a suite of resistance levels, preventing it from climbing higher. A swift breach of these barriers is likely considering the consolidation that DOGE is undergoing.
US July CPI Preview: Inflation data unlikely to change Fed tapering expectations
Inflation in the United States, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is expected to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis in July from the 13-year-high registered at 5.4% in June. Fed is unlikely to renounce hawkish policy shift on single CPI print.