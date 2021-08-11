USD/JPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

On H4, the quotations have broken through the 200-days Moving Average and are trading above it, hinting on a possible development of an uptrend. We expect the level of 4/8 to be tested, then broken away, and further growth of the price to 5/8. The scenario might be canceled by a breakaway of 3/8 downwards. In this case, the quotations might fall to the support level of 2/8.

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator is broken, which increases the probability of further price growth.

USD/CAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

The quotations are trading above the 200-days MA, indicating the dominance of an uptrend. We expect the level of 6/8 to be tested and broken away. Then the price should grow to the resistance level of 7/8. The scenario might be canceled by a breakaway of 5/8 downwards. This might provoke further falling to the support level of 4/8.

On M15, further growth of the price will be supported by a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.