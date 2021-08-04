USD/JPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

On H4, the quotations are trading in the oversold area. We expect the level of 0/8 to be tested, broken away, after which the quotations will grow to the resistance level of 1/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of -1/8 downwards, which will make them fall deeper to the support level of -2/8.

On M15, a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth.

USD/CAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

The quotations of the currency pair are trading above the 200-days Moving Average, indicating an uptrend. We expect a bounce off 5/8 and further growth to the resistance level of 7/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 5/8 downwards. This might lead to a decline to 4/8.

On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel has been broken away. This confirms the presence of an uptrend and a high probability of further growth.