USD/JPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"
On H4, the quotations are trading in the oversold area. We expect the level of 0/8 to be tested, broken away, after which the quotations will grow to the resistance level of 1/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of -1/8 downwards, which will make them fall deeper to the support level of -2/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth.
USD/CAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"
The quotations of the currency pair are trading above the 200-days Moving Average, indicating an uptrend. We expect a bounce off 5/8 and further growth to the resistance level of 7/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 5/8 downwards. This might lead to a decline to 4/8.
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel has been broken away. This confirms the presence of an uptrend and a high probability of further growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back towards 1.1900 ahead of busy calendar day
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground but remains below 1.1900. The US dollar trades softer for the third day amid mixed sentiment ahead of the key NFP release. In the meantime, traders await the EU Retail Sales, US ADP and ISM Services PMI. Fedspeak, covid updates and stimulus news eyed as well.
GBP/USD refreshes daily high near 1.3940 on softer USD
GBP/USD extends the upside momentum above 1.3900 amid a cautious mood. US Dollar Index slips below 92.00 amid mixed economic data and Fed officials’ views. Sterling remains underpinned ahead of the BOE’s ‘Super Thursday’. US ADP and ISM Services PMI awaited.
Gold tweaks three-day fall above $1,800 on softer USD
Gold snaps a three-day downtrend while heading towards $1820. In doing so, the yellow metal benefits from the downbeat US dollar but the commodity buyers remain cautious ahead of the day’s key data, namely US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change.
Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level
Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue to delist the token given the security issues associated with BSV.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate
Rising COVID counts in many US states have revived the spectre of last year’s devastating lockdowns. Even though hospitalization and fatality rates are far below those of 2020, the potential damage has business operators on edge.