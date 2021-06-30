USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY has rebounded from the resistance at 8/8 and may continue the correction. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow to return to the resistance at 8/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
In the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and return to the support at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
