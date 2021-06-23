USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
In the H4 chart, USDJPY is approaching the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at +1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume falling only after rebounding from 8/8 from the H4 chart.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 6/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and return to the support at 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.
