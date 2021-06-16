USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

In the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 6/8 and then resume growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 4/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCAD is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 5/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and return to the support at 2/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards to reach 5/8 from the H4 chart.