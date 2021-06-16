USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
In the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 6/8 and then resume growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCAD is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 5/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and return to the support at 2/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards to reach 5/8 from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
