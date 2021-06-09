USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 4/8 and then resume growing to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 2/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD continues trading downwards. In this case, the price is expected to break 3/8 and then continue falling towards the closest support at 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow to reach the resistance at 5/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.