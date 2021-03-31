USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
In the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 6/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator, and, as a result, may continue moving upwards.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCAD is trading above it. In this case, the price is expected to break the resistance at 7/8 to the upside and continue the ascending tendency to reach 8/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume falling towards 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD has bounced toward 1.1750 as the dollar backs off its highs ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. ADP figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.