USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

In the H4 chart, after breaking 7/8, USDJPY is expected to correct downwards to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards 8/8.

USDJPY

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator, and, as a result, may continue moving downwards.

USDJPY

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after reaching the 200-day Moving Average, USDCAD is expected to complete the correction, break 7/8 to the downside, and then continue falling with the first target at 6/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the Moving Average to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards 8/8.

usdcad

As we can see in the M15 chart, the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume the descending tendency only after breaking 7/8 from the H4 chart.

USDCAD

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations. 

GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI

GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI

GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.

Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000

Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000

Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC. 

XAU/USD still stuck in this week’s $1725-$1745ish range

XAU/USD still stuck in this week’s $1725-$1745ish range

It continues to be an uninspired week for spot gold (XAU/USD) markets; the precious metal continues to trade within $1725-$1745ish parameters, with the 21-day moving average, which currently resides around $1732, acting as a magnet to the price action.

Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark

Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.

