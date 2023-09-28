USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has reached the oversold area. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 8/8 (0.9277) level, rebound from it, and drop to the support at 6/8 (0.9155). The scenario can be cancelled by breaking the 8/8 (0.9277) level. In this case, the quotes could reach the resistance at +1/8 (0.9334).
On M15, following a rebound from the 8/8 (0.9277) level on H4, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes and the RSI are in the oversold area. In such circumstances, the quotes are expected to surpass the 0/8 (1875.00) level, rising to the resistance at 2/8 (1890.62). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the -1/8 (1867.19) level, which will send the quotes down to the support at -2/8 (1859.38).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is too far from the current price so the price rise could be supported by breaking the 0/8 (1875.00) level on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0500 on the road to recovery
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, attempting a tepid recovery from eight-month lows of 1.0488 in European trading on Thursday. Broad US Dollar upside consolidation and Eurozone economic woes weigh on the pair ahead of the German inflation data.
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure below 1.2150
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure below 1.2150, heading toward the lowest since March 17 at 1.2110. Sustained US Dollar strength and a mixed market mood is capping the rebound limited in the pair. US data are next in focus.
Gold price finds some support amid risk-off mood, upside potential seems limited
Gold price enters a bearish consolidation phase on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow trading band near its lowest level in more than six months touched the previous day.
Binance asks users to convert EUR to USDT after Paysafe goes AWOL
Binance exchange announced early Thursday that Paysafe has stopped processing EUR deposits. The crypto exchange asked its users to convert EUR balances into USDT.
Germany CPI Preview: Inflation set to ease for third straight month despite rising Oil prices
Interest rates will stay high ‘as long as necessary’, ECB President Lagarde told the European Parliament’s committee on economic and monetary affairs. Does this mean an end to the ECB rate hike cycle or the door is still left ajar for one more rate hike this year?